ErgoSensor for a healthier way of working

It is Philips firm belief that work should be suited to people, and not the other way around. To promote a healthier and productive workplace, Philips has developed the world's first innovative technology called "ErgoSensor", which is embedded in the monitor to sense and measure the user's behaviour. ErgoSensor advises users on how to sit in an ergonomic position at their computer with a corrective feedback on optimal viewing distance, ergonomic neck angle and a time break advice. It also saves up to 80% energy consumption if user is not present on the seat by powering off the monitor.