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  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

231S4LSB/00

2.5
| (2) Reviews
Sustainable productivity
The Philips LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
See all benefits

with energy efficient LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
1

09/03/2019

España

España

Ni USB ni HDMI !!!!

no tiene entrada usb ni conexion hdmi..............es una lastima.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LSB Monitor LCD, retroiluminación LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 241S4LSB Monitor LCD, retroiluminación LED

01/06/2017

France

France

Verified buyer

Bonne qualité d'image, touches tactiles en panne

Bonne qualité d'image malheureusement les touches tactiles sont en pannes ainsi qu'un message de test s'affiche rendant impossible l'utilisation de l'écran. Ce problème est arrivé un mois après la fin de garantie !!! Je ne recommande pas ce modèle.

This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LSB Moniteur LCD, rétroéclairage LED

This review was made for Brilliance 220S4LSB Moniteur LCD, rétroéclairage LED

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