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Discontinued

LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

234EL2SB/00

4.3

| (60) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display

This big, elegant, 234EL2 HDMI Full HD multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world

See all benefits

Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display

  • 23" (58.4 cm) E-line

  • Full HD

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Easy picture format control switching between wide and 4:3 formats

Easy picture format control switching between wide and 4:3 formats

Philips easy picture format control on OSD switches from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content; it allows you to work with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and gives you distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing colour gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

60

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value monitor with everything you need

I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

spledid picture qualit

Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Smart Monitor

Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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