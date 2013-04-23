2 year warranty
Discontinued
236V4LHAB/00
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Alfredo
23/04/2013
Deutschland
top gerät
Super Bild, tolle Farben, Ton könnte besser sein. Installation einfach und schnell. Design klar und funktionell. Absolut zu empfehlen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
rem47
03/07/2013
France
trés bon écran mais il y a des mais
Écran très bien protégé à l'achat et un fonctionnement très correct dans n’importe quelle situation surtout pour son prix intéressant pour un 23ˮ. Petit problèmes de réaction dans l’OSD et de disposition des boutons difficilement reconnaissables.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Tabetha
11/04/2013
Nederland
Gewoon een goede monitor
Ik heb geen extreem hoge eisen, ik gebruik mijn computer vooral voor surfen en tekstverwerken, maar daar is hij dan ook heel geschikt voor. Wat wel lastig was: het is een plug'n play monitor, maar mijn computer herkende het als een bepaald type non plug'n play, en het duurde wel even voor ik dat probleem opgelost had. Maar daarna werkten alle opties zoals bedoeld.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting