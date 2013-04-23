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All series

  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

236V4LHAB/00

4.3
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice!
See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Powerful sound with 2 x 2 watts RMS speakers

Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/04/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

top gerät

Super Bild, tolle Farben, Ton könnte besser sein. Installation einfach und schnell. Design klar und funktionell. Absolut zu empfehlen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

03/07/2013

France

France

trés bon écran mais il y a des mais

Écran très bien protégé à l'achat et un fonctionnement très correct dans n’importe quelle situation surtout pour son prix intéressant pour un 23ˮ. Petit problèmes de réaction dans l’OSD et de disposition des boutons difficilement reconnaissables.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

11/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Gewoon een goede monitor

Ik heb geen extreem hoge eisen, ik gebruik mijn computer vooral voor surfen en tekstverwerken, maar daar is hij dan ook heel geschikt voor. Wat wel lastig was: het is een plug'n play monitor, maar mijn computer herkende het als een bepaald type non plug'n play, en het duurde wel even voor ik dat probleem opgelost had. Maar daarna werkten alle opties zoals bedoeld.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LHAB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

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