    Essential features, efficient performance
      LCD monitor

      243S5LSB/00

      Essential features, efficient performance

      The Philips LED display using PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

      Essential features, efficient performance

      for maximum productivity

      • S Line
      • 24 (Viewable 23.6"/59.9 cm)
      • Full HD (1920 x 1080)
      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

      LED technology for vivid colours

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Picture/Display

        Panel Size
        23.6 inch/59.9 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Pixel pitch
        0.272 x 0.272 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H)/160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Effective viewing area
        521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
        Scanning Frequency
        30-83 kHz (H) / 56-76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/Back
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Auto/Down
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        On mode
        16.7 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        551 x 420 x 220  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        600 x 415 x 118  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        551 x 344 x 52  mm

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        5.00  kg
        Product with stand (kg)
        3.66  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.22  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20%–80%  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • TCO Certified
        • cETLus
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • BSMI
        • PSB
        • RCM
        • UKRAINIAN
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

      • What's in the box?

        Cables
        VGA, Power
        Monitor with stand
        yes
        User Documentation
        yes

