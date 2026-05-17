2 year warranty
Discontinued
Moda
23.6"/60 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
SmartKolor is a sophisticated colour extension technology that is able to enhance the visual colour range of the display. By boosting the RGB gain level of the display, you can achieve rich, vibrant images to experience outstanding photos and videos.
Awards
4.1
of 5
18
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
jp84
17/05/2026
United Kingdom
tank
Like previous comment, works after 15 years without a single dead pixel, never needed any repair. and it does have many work hours.... 5/5
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2011-11-02
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2011-11-02
dd2f
06/10/2025
United Kingdom
Unbeatable!
Still works and do what it should do - since 2011... It hasn't be broken, it hasn't need repair. It was cheap an stay solid. Worked on DSUB at the begginning - now it works on HDMI. It has only one annoying feature - the lack of physical button to control - all control "looks" like a big touchpad - looks nice but it's uncomfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor
meaux30
16/06/2013
Nederland
lekker groot, helder scherm voldoet aan mijn wensen
Stijlvolle, energiezuinige pc monitor, start snel op
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 228C3LHSB LCD monitor with LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 228C3LHSB LCD monitor with LED