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  • The Art of Elegance and Performance
  • The Art of Elegance and Performance
  • The Art of Elegance and Performance
  • The Art of Elegance and Performance
  • The Art of Elegance and Performance
  • The Art of Elegance and Performance

Discontinued

BrillianceLED monitor

248C3LHSB/00

4.1
| (18) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

1 award

The Art of Elegance and Performance
With an elegant slim body and a stylish Aluminium base, the new Moda is a work of art.
See all benefits

The Art of Elegance and Performance

  • Moda

  • 23.6"/60 cm

LED technology for brilliant images

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartContrast 20,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 20,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.

SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

SmartKolor is a sophisticated colour extension technology that is able to enhance the visual colour range of the display. By boosting the RGB gain level of the display, you can achieve rich, vibrant images to experience outstanding photos and videos.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-1679531

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

18

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

2

17/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

tank

Like previous comment, works after 15 years without a single dead pixel, never needed any repair. and it does have many work hours.... 5/5

This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor

Date of Use 2011-11-02

This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor

Date of Use 2011-11-02

06/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Unbeatable!

Still works and do what it should do - since 2011... It hasn't be broken, it hasn't need repair. It was cheap an stay solid. Worked on DSUB at the begginning - now it works on HDMI. It has only one annoying feature - the lack of physical button to control - all control "looks" like a big touchpad - looks nice but it's uncomfortable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSB LED monitor

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

lekker groot, helder scherm voldoet aan mijn wensen

Stijlvolle, energiezuinige pc monitor, start snel op

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 228C3LHSB LCD monitor with LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 228C3LHSB LCD monitor with LED

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