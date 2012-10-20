2 year warranty
Discontinued
Moda
23.6" / 59.9 cm, white,
Full HD
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
SmartKolor is a sophisticated colour extension technology that is able to enhance the visual colour range of the display. By boosting the RGB gain level of the display, you can achieve rich, vibrant images to experience outstanding photos and videos.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BIL62
20/10/2012
Suisse
Design moderne et joli. Manipulation menu intuitive et facile
Performance optimale, design moderne et joli, menu de l'ecran simple et intuitif, ecran brillant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSW LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248C3LHSW LCD monitor, LED backlight