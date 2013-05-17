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  • Relax your eyes
  • Relax your eyes
  • Relax your eyes
  • Relax your eyes
  • Relax your eyes
  • Relax your eyes

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with LED backlight

248X3LFHSB/00

4.4
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Relax your eyes
The innovative Philips LightFrame 2 display with its unique bezel emits specific wavelength cool blue light, which reduces your eye fatigue and improves concentration, giving you a greater sense of well-being.
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Innovative LightFrame display reduces eye fatigue

Relax your eyes

  • LightFrame 2™

  • 23.6"/60 cm

Innovative LightFrame™ technology relaxes your eyes

With its unique LightFrame technology, Philips has continued in the long tradition of putting innovation to meaningful use. LightFrame technology is based on the scientific principle that blue light passed through the eye's third receptor refreshes your biological clock, energizes you and gives you a greater sense of well-being. By using specially developed exclusive materials, Philips LightFrame display emits a specific wavelength blue light from its bezel, helping you to reduce eye fatigue and improving your concentration even after long periods of time in front of the screen.

LED technology for brilliant images

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage optimised for ease of use

SmartImage optimised for ease of use

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

17/05/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Fijne monitor

Ik weet niet of het wetenschappelijk is bewezen, maar de blauwe rand geeft een prettig gevoel bij het werken. Ook geeft het de monitor een mooie science fiction uitstraling wat ik zelf wel leuk vind. Het beeld is scherp en heeft mooi contrast. Is overigens via presets of handmatig verder naar smaak aan te passen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

09/09/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super zum arbeiten und programmieren...

Der perfekte Monitor zum arbeiten und programmieren. Hilft den Augen mit einem super Bild, auch PDF-Dateien sind lange ohne Ermüdung lesbar :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

25/04/2014

France

France

Pourquoi chercher ailleurs?

Changement radical de mon vieux moniteur agé de 15 ans. Disign agréable, j'ai apprécié le contour lumineux. Temps de réponse - rendu des couleurs - belle image - les différents modes de réglages. Bref un achat sans regret.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED

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