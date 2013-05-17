2 year warranty
Discontinued
248X3LFHSB/00
LightFrame 2™
23.6"/60 cm
With its unique LightFrame technology, Philips has continued in the long tradition of putting innovation to meaningful use. LightFrame technology is based on the scientific principle that blue light passed through the eye's third receptor refreshes your biological clock, energizes you and gives you a greater sense of well-being. By using specially developed exclusive materials, Philips LightFrame display emits a specific wavelength blue light from its bezel, helping you to reduce eye fatigue and improving your concentration even after long periods of time in front of the screen.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dingflofbips
17/05/2013
Nederland
Fijne monitor
Ik weet niet of het wetenschappelijk is bewezen, maar de blauwe rand geeft een prettig gevoel bij het werken. Ook geeft het de monitor een mooie science fiction uitstraling wat ik zelf wel leuk vind. Het beeld is scherp en heeft mooi contrast. Is overigens via presets of handmatig verder naar smaak aan te passen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
AndreasMuller
09/09/2012
Deutschland
Super zum arbeiten und programmieren...
Der perfekte Monitor zum arbeiten und programmieren. Hilft den Augen mit einem super Bild, auch PDF-Dateien sind lange ohne Ermüdung lesbar :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Bubu51
25/04/2014
France
Pourquoi chercher ailleurs?
Changement radical de mon vieux moniteur agé de 15 ans. Disign agréable, j'ai apprécié le contour lumineux. Temps de réponse - rendu des couleurs - belle image - les différents modes de réglages. Bref un achat sans regret.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 248X3LFHSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED