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    Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
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    Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Gaming monitorFull HD gaming monitor

24M2N3200NF/00

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Broaden your gaming horizon

This 24 inch IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its 144 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.

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Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 3000

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

144 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Low input lag reduces the time delay between devices and the monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the delay between entering a command on your devices and seeing it on the monitor, greatly improving gameplay in twitch-sensitive video games. This is particularly important for those who play fast-paced, competitive games.

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

28/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Bring your games to life!

Out of the box excellence! easy to setup and a quality you'd expect from Philips. Bring your games to life!

Pros

Great colour balance and very responsive

Cons

No USB C cable inncluded

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2024-12-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2024-12-28

29/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Full HD monitor for productivty and gami

I am using it for both coding and 1080p gaming on a VESA mount. Assembly was easy andthe standard screws that came with my VESA arm worked out of the box. The monitor is very light, especially compared to old VGA/DVI screens with LED technology, which is good for a desk-based arm-mounted setup. Both linux (Debian 13) and Windows (11 pro) recognised the screen hooked with the provided display port cable and allowed to set resolution and frequency up to the maximum (1920x1080px @180Hz). Display-port (Linux and Windows) and HDMI connection (Windows) also allowed to initialise HDR correctly, resulting in the maximum video quality being reached with little tinkering.

Pros

Price point, IPS panel, monitor's lightweight, supports VESA mount, plently of I/O options, 144Hz refresh rate

Cons

The bottom bezel is slightly too high and catches a ton of dust.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2024-06-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2024-06-29

23/09/2025

Portugal

Portugal

o producto tem uma boa gama de cores

atendeu todas as minhas necessidades por um preço bom, boa gama de cores para os meus trabalhos, recomendo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Monitor de gaming Full HD

Date of Use 2025-05-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Monitor de gaming Full HD

Date of Use 2025-05-23

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Disclaimers

  1. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  4. Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  5. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  6. This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor's chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

  7. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  8. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

  9. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  10. Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  11. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  12. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.