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Discontinued

QHD LCD monitor

272B8QJEB/01

3.8

| (20) Reviews

Crystal-clear image

Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Quad HD monitor. Crystal-clear Quad HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.

See all benefits

efficient performance for maximum productivity

Crystal-clear image

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • Quad HD (2560 x 1440)

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport and HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional who requires extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions and uses 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

1.074 billion colours for smooth colour gradations and detail

The 10-bit display delivers rich colour depth with 1.074 billion colours and 12-bit internal processing for recreating smooth, natural colours without gradations and colour banding.

IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.8

of 5

20

Reviews

2

23/04/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Groß und scharf

Der große und scharfe 27 Zöller macht mir die Arbeit mit meinen themen sehr leicht. Es ist bereits mein zweiter Philips Monitor und ich bereue den Kauf nicht. Die leicht verständliche und intuitive Bedienung macht es nur noch leichter mit ihm zu arbeiten.

Pros

scharf. leicht bedienbar

Cons

leine zusätzliche VESA Möglichkeit (durch Standfuß bereits belegt)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-12-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-12-23

06/12/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Bestens

Falls kein Ton über die Lautsprecher kommt und es über DisplayPort angeschlossen ist, dann die Tonequalität von 16 Bit auf 24 Bit in den Eigenschaften unter Windows 10 umstellen,

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-11-06

This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor

Date of Use 2019-11-06

03/04/2022

Suisse

Suisse

Excellent écran pour la retouche photo

Très bon écran pour la retouche photo ou le montage vidéo. Le support des couleurs en 10-Bit est un gros plus.

Pros

Couleur 10-bit, prix, rendu des couleurs

Cons

Pas de connexion USB-C

This review was made for 272B8QJEB Moniteur LCD QHD

Date of Use 2021-04-03

This review was made for 272B8QJEB Moniteur LCD QHD

Date of Use 2021-04-03

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.