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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
272B8QJEB/01
Crystal-clear image
Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Quad HD monitor. Crystal-clear Quad HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy on the eyes.
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
Quad HD (2560 x 1440)
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport and HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional who requires extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions and uses 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.
The 10-bit display delivers rich colour depth with 1.074 billion colours and 12-bit internal processing for recreating smooth, natural colours without gradations and colour banding.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
3.8
of 5
20
Reviews
Katsud
23/04/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Groß und scharf
Der große und scharfe 27 Zöller macht mir die Arbeit mit meinen themen sehr leicht. Es ist bereits mein zweiter Philips Monitor und ich bereue den Kauf nicht. Die leicht verständliche und intuitive Bedienung macht es nur noch leichter mit ihm zu arbeiten.
Pros
scharf. leicht bedienbar
Cons
leine zusätzliche VESA Möglichkeit (durch Standfuß bereits belegt)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-12-23
Seevetal
06/12/2019
Deutschland
Bestens
Falls kein Ton über die Lautsprecher kommt und es über DisplayPort angeschlossen ist, dann die Tonequalität von 16 Bit auf 24 Bit in den Eigenschaften unter Windows 10 umstellen,
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-11-06
This review was made for 272B8QJEB QHD-LCD-Monitor
Date of Use 2019-11-06
MadSurfer
03/04/2022
Suisse
Excellent écran pour la retouche photo
Très bon écran pour la retouche photo ou le montage vidéo. Le support des couleurs en 10-Bit est un gros plus.
Pros
Couleur 10-bit, prix, rendu des couleurs
Cons
Pas de connexion USB-C
This review was made for 272B8QJEB Moniteur LCD QHD
Date of Use 2021-04-03
This review was made for 272B8QJEB Moniteur LCD QHD
Date of Use 2021-04-03
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.