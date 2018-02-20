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  • Energy Label Europe B
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

273V5LHSB/00

4.2
| (39) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this big Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl Lite, it's a great choice!
See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

39

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

20/02/2018

Nederland

Nederland

heel tevreden

prettig en mooi helder beeld groot beeld duidelijk leesbaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

29/12/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Grote hele fijne monitor

Deze Monitor is een aanrader een heerlijk led scherm met een hoog contrast een snelle verversing van het beeld en een formaat die zeer prettig is om mee te werken. En dat voor die prijs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

24/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Monitor

Diesen Monitor besitze ich jetzt seit mehreren Jahren und bin sehr zufrieden mit diesen Monitor. Zum Zeitpunkt, wo ich den Monitor gekauft habe, gab es in dieser Größe nichts Besseres, besonders nicht für diesen Preis.

Pros

Guter Sound (für Monitor Lautsprecher), gutes und klares Bild, sehr stabil (hat ein Sturz aus 1,50m ohne Schaden überlebt)

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse