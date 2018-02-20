2 year warranty
Discontinued
273V5LHSB/00
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.2
of 5
39
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
jacobse
20/02/2018
Nederland
heel tevreden
prettig en mooi helder beeld groot beeld duidelijk leesbaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Januitleek
29/12/2017
Nederland
Grote hele fijne monitor
Deze Monitor is een aanrader een heerlijk led scherm met een hoog contrast een snelle verversing van het beeld en een formaat die zeer prettig is om mee te werken. En dat voor die prijs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Willthor
24/08/2022
Deutschland
Super Monitor
Diesen Monitor besitze ich jetzt seit mehreren Jahren und bin sehr zufrieden mit diesen Monitor. Zum Zeitpunkt, wo ich den Monitor gekauft habe, gab es in dieser Größe nichts Besseres, besonders nicht für diesen Preis.
Pros
Guter Sound (für Monitor Lautsprecher), gutes und klares Bild, sehr stabil (hat ein Sturz aus 1,50m ohne Schaden überlebt)
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Response time value equal to SmartResponse