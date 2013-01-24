Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    276E8VJSB/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design Magnificent view in an elegant design
      -{discount-value}
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/276e8vjsb_01/276e8vjsb_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

      276E8VJSB/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Magnificent view in an elegant design

      The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

      4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

      Magnificent view in an elegant design

      The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

      Magnificent view in an elegant design

      The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

      4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

      Magnificent view in an elegant design

      The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all home-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Magnificent view in an elegant design

        • E Line
        • 27" (68.6 cm)
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

        These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

        HDMI for quick digital connection

        HDMI for quick digital connection

        Enjoy crisp colourful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

        With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

        Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

        "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          27 inch/68.6 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          596.74 (H) x 335.66 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Pixel Density
          163 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.155 x 0.155 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage game
          Display colours
          Colour support 1.07 billion colours
          Colour gamut (typical)
          NTSC 91%*, sRGB 109%*
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H) / 59–61 Hz (V)
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • DisplayPort 1.2
          • HDMI 2.0 x 2
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          Audio out

        • Convenience

          MultiView
          • PIP/PBP mode
          • 2 x devices
          User convenience
          • Power On/Off
          • Menu
          • Brightness
          • Input
          • SmartImage Game
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          Kensington lock
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          19.51 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
          Standby mode
          < 0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          < 0.3 W (typ.)
          Energy Label Class
          B
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • External
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          613 x 466 x 189  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          613 x 374 x 41  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          660 x 523 x 135  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          4.84  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          4.23  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          6.53  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 to 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 to 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          • TCO Certified
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • CU-EAC
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • RCM
          • BSMI
          • EPA
          • CCC
          • CECP
          • VCCI
          • ICES-003
          • cETLus
          • MEPS
          • CEL
          • CB
          • UKRAINIAN

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black/Gunmetal
          Finish
          Glossy

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          HDMI cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
            • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.