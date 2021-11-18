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Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

278E9QJAB/00

4.2

| (59) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Stunning colour, ultimate immersion

Experience real immersion with Philips Curved monitors. The 27" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra Wide-Color tech gives colour quality that brings your images alive!

See all benefits

Stunning colour, ultimate immersion

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

59

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

18/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect monitor

Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

02/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-10-02

24/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-01-24

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE 1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.