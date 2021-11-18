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Discontinued
278E9QJAB/00
Stunning colour, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved monitors. The 27" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra Wide-Color tech gives colour quality that brings your images alive!
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
4.2
of 5
59
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Jordon8636
18/11/2021
United Kingdom
Perfect monitor
Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
edddddd
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
Love it
I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
The Earl
24/02/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.