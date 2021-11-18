Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
328E9QJAB/01
Stunning colour, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra Wide-Color tech gives colour quality that brings your images to life!
E Line
32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
4.2
of 5
59
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Jordon8636
18/11/2021
United Kingdom
Perfect monitor
Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
edddddd
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
Love it
I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
The Earl
24/02/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.