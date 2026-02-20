Search terms
32PQS6901/12
Keep it compact
Compact screen. Smart budget. Picture and sound quality that thinks big. With Ambilight that goes beyond the screen and all the Smart TV content you love to watch in full HD, enjoy a more immersive viewing experience at home or on the go.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full HD TV
With its elegant stand and tight dimensions, this smart TV is the perfect fit for a smaller space. With its carefully considered design, it's a TV that blends in beautifully anywhere.
With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Vivid colours. Sharp details. It's Quantum Dot colour brilliance. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.
Pixel Plus picture sharpness. Defined detailing for a smaller screen. With full high definition and unbelievable vibrance, this compact QLED TV shows how every little detail counts.
Brighter colours. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer colour and contrast.
Listen. Hear each moment. This is crystal clear Dolby Audio. From dialogue to dance and from action movie moments to stunning nature scenes, you can experience clearer sound as you go.
The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.
Matter Smart Home compatibility means you can control your TV via Matter Smart Home app or voice control your TV via Alexa-enabled devices or via your Google smart speakers. This way, your voice can find movies, shows, receive recommendations and so much more.
Sustainability meets style. This beautifully crafted TV is designed with the planet in mind, from a remote made of recycled plastics to FSC-certified packaging and inserts printed on recycled paper. With Eco Mode, you can lower the TV's energy consumption across all content and settings in just one tap.
