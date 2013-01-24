Home
    X-tremeVision Moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12972XV+BW
      For maximum performance and safety, Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are engineered with state-of-the-art technology to offer up to 130% more brightness for riders who need to see farther. See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        Up to 130% more brightness

        • Type of lamp: H7
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12V, 55W
        • More light
        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

        Up to 130% brighter light on the road

        Thanks to improved filament geometry and the use of unique gas compositions the X-tremeVision moto headlamps project up to 130% brighter light on the road.

        Optimised lifetime and durability

        Philips X-tremeVision moto bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology. The bulbs are filled with a unique gas composition that reduces the deterioration of the lamp's filament, which improves its durability and therefore optimises the lamp's lifetime.

        Boost your moto's light projection on the road

        Based on state-of-the-art technology in filament design and optimised geometry, X-tremeVision moto lamps are engineered for high performance. The bright white light is projected where it matters the most on the road ahead of you. This will help you to see farther and to react faster if someone from the side steps or drives suddenly into your lane.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        The favoured choice of major motorcycle manufacturers

        For over 100 years, Philips bulbs have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900351514
          EAN3
          8727900351521
          Packaging type
          BW

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 3500 K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        • Product description

          Range
          X-tremeVision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          H7
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          PX26d
          Designation
          12972XV+BW

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          450 hrs

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          35151430
          Order entry
          12972XV+BW

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Gross weight per piece [g]
          22.7
          Height [cm]
          12.9
          Length [cm]
          9.5
          Net weight per piece [g]
          10.3
          Width [cm]
          3.5

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece [kg]
          0.350
          Height [cm]
          13
          Length [cm]
          19
          Width [cm]
          19

