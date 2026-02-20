Search terms

    Keep it compact
      Energy Label Europe F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 915.0KB)

      QLED Full HD TV

      40PQS6901/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Keep it compact

      Compact screen. Smart budget. Picture and sound quality that thinks big. With Ambilight that goes beyond the screen and all the Smart TV content you love to watch in full HD, enjoy a more immersive viewing experience at home or on the go.

      Keep it compact

      • 100 cm (40")
      • Ambilight
      • Pixel Plus HD
      • HDR 10
      Small, smart and versatile

      Small, smart and versatile

      With its elegant stand and tight dimensions, this smart TV is the perfect fit for a smaller space. With its carefully considered design, it's a TV that blends in beautifully anywhere.

      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      FHD enhanced with quantum dot colour

      FHD enhanced with quantum dot colour

      Vivid colours. Sharp details. It's Quantum Dot colour brilliance. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

      Sharpness and detail with Pixel Plus Full HD.

      Sharpness and detail with Pixel Plus Full HD.

      Pixel Plus picture sharpness. Defined detailing for a smaller screen. With full high definition and unbelievable vibrance, this compact QLED TV shows how every little detail counts.

      Colour and contrast with HDR10 and HLG

      Colour and contrast with HDR10 and HLG

      Brighter colours. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer colour and contrast.

      Dolby Audio for crisp, clear sound

      Dolby Audio for crisp, clear sound

      Listen. Hear each moment. This is crystal clear Dolby Audio. From dialogue to dance and from action movie moments to stunning nature scenes, you can experience clearer sound as you go.

      Easy to find content with Titan OS

      Easy to find content with Titan OS

      The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.

      Connect seamlessly to smart home networks

      Connect seamlessly to smart home networks

      Matter Smart Home compatibility means you can control your TV via Matter Smart Home app or voice control your TV via Alexa-enabled devices or via your Google smart speakers. This way, your voice can find movies, shows, receive recommendations and so much more.

      Eco design - European design thinking

      Eco design - European design thinking

      Sustainability meets style. This beautifully crafted TV is designed with the planet in mind, from a remote made of recycled plastics to FSC-certified packaging and inserts printed on recycled paper. With Eco Mode, you can lower the TV's energy consumption across all content and settings in just one tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Gaming mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Ambilight Music
        • Lounge light mode
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • AmbiSleep
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        32  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Display
        Full HD QLED
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Picture engine
        Pixel Plus HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Crystal Clear
        • ECO
        • Game
        • Home Cinema
        • Monitor
        • Personal
        • Super Resolution
        • Dynamic Contrast

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        576p - 50 Hz, 640 x 480 - 60 Hz, 720p - 50 Hz/60 Hz, 1366 x 768 - 60 Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Netflix*
        • HBO
        • NFT app*
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • TITAN channel
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Works with Alexa
        • Works with Google Home
        Smart Home experience
        • MATTER
        • Control4
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        12 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 6 W full-range speaker
        Sound Engine
        Basic Sound Engine
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A)

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 1080i, 1080p (support HDCP)
        • Audio Return Channel (HDMI 1)
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • HDR10
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        Energy class for SDR
        E
        Energy class for HDR
        F
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Quick start guide
        • Safety and Legal Leaflet

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Plastic black low bezel
        Stand design
        Plastic charcoal soap bar

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        635  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        100 x 200 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        718.4 x 419 x 61.1 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        718.4 x 446.5 x 197 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        3.38 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        3.45 kg

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

