    LED 43PUS8309 4K Ambilight TV

    43PUS8309/62
      LED 43PUS8309 LED 43PUS8309 4K Ambilight TV

      43PUS8309/62

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Vibrant viewing with an ultra-sharp picture.

        Vibrant viewing with an ultra-sharp picture.

        Love everything you watch on this 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.

        Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

        Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

        Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

        Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

        Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

        HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low input lag setting is automatically activated when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

        Compatible with voice assistants.

        Compatible with voice assistants.

        You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

        The slim stand of this Ambilight TV is high enough to fit a soundbar underneath, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when you're not watching anything. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

