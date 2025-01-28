Search terms
43PUS8500/12
Innovative. Immersive. Incredible.
Brace yourself for 4K QLED colour brilliance, immersive Ambilight and Dolby Atmos with 3D cinema-like sound. With Titan OS to bring you everything you love to watch, this TV doesn't just enhance the moment, it commands a better viewing experience.See all benefits
With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.
With 8 million pixels all working closely together in harmony, this is 4K viewing like no other. With the sharpest images set to define more detailed, lifelike scenes, nothing captures the moment more truthfully than with this Philips Ambilight TV.
Brace yourself. Dolby Atmos creates sound just as the director intended. Each moment immersing you even deeper into the scene. Whether with movies, series, sports or games, you'll soon get lost in the moment.
DTS:X makes all the difference, with sound so real it's as if you're there. With 3D audio technology adding another dimension to your sound, your living room will be transformed into an auditorium.
The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.
Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. The TV is compatible with Google smart speakers and Apple AirPlay, too.
Small screen 43" TV. Jaw-dropping 85" TV. And everything in between. This is all about creating greater choice, just to ensure that your television blends in beautifully. With six different sizes, you're sure to select the perfect TV for your home.
Hear each word with precision. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.
HDMI 2.1 and VRR help you get the best from your console with faster gameplay and smoother graphics. With its low-input-lag setting that cuts in automatically when you turn on your console, you're all set for the next level in gaming.
Edge stand, sleek slim frame, remarkable QLED TV—this is European design at its finest. Set your Ambilight to lounge mode to drench your room in colour while your TV sleeps. And with its remote formed from recycled plastic and the packaging from FSC-certified cardboard, even the inserts are carefully considered and printed on recycled paper.
