      QLED 4K Ambilight TV

      43PUS8500/12

      Brace yourself for 4K QLED colour brilliance, immersive Ambilight and Dolby Atmos with 3D cinema-like sound. With Titan OS to bring you everything you love to watch, this TV doesn't just enhance the moment, it commands a better viewing experience.

      • 108 cm (43") AMBILIGHT TV
      • 4K QLED
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      • Dolby Atmos®
      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. Movies, sports, music videos and gaming expand beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

      4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality

      Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

      Get closer to the detail with pixel precision

      Get closer to the detail with pixel precision

      With 8 million pixels all working closely together in harmony, this is 4K viewing like no other. With the sharpest images set to define more detailed, lifelike scenes, nothing captures the moment more truthfully than with this Philips Ambilight TV.

      Dolby Atmos creates cinema-like sound

      Dolby Atmos creates cinema-like sound

      Brace yourself. Dolby Atmos creates sound just as the director intended. Each moment immersing you even deeper into the scene. Whether with movies, series, sports or games, you'll soon get lost in the moment.

      DTS:X for 3D immersive sound experiences

      DTS:X for 3D immersive sound experiences

      DTS:X makes all the difference, with sound so real it's as if you're there. With 3D audio technology adding another dimension to your sound, your living room will be transformed into an auditorium.

      Keep content closer with Titan OS

      Keep content closer with Titan OS

      The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.

      Connect with ease to your smart home network

      Connect with ease to your smart home network

      Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. The TV is compatible with Google smart speakers and Apple AirPlay, too.

      Size up to choose

      Size up to choose

      Small screen 43" TV. Jaw-dropping 85" TV. And everything in between. This is all about creating greater choice, just to ensure that your television blends in beautifully. With six different sizes, you're sure to select the perfect TV for your home.

      Add clarity to each word with Vocal Boost

      Hear each word with precision. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.

      Game ready connectivity

      HDMI 2.1 and VRR help you get the best from your console with faster gameplay and smoother graphics. With its low-input-lag setting that cuts in automatically when you turn on your console, you're all set for the next level in gaming.

      European design thinking

      Edge stand, sleek slim frame, remarkable QLED TV—this is European design at its finest. Set your Ambilight to lounge mode to drench your room in colour while your TV sleeps. And with its remote formed from recycled plastic and the packaging from FSC-certified cardboard, even the inserts are carefully considered and printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • AmbiSleep
        • Ambilight Music
        • Gaming mode
        • Lounge light mode
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Wall colour adaptive
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        43  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Crystal Clear
        • ECO
        • Game
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Home Cinema
        • Monitor
        • Movie
        • Micro Dimming
        • Personal
        • Ultra Resolution
        Display technology
        4K Ultra HD QLED

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Disney+
        • HBO
        • NFT app*
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa Built-in
        • Works with Google Home
        • RC with Mic.
        Smart Home experience
        • MATTER
        • Control4
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • DTS:X
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Digital
        Sound Enhancement
        • AVL Mode
        • Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Media Intelligence
        • Entertainment
        • Equalizer
        • Hearing Profile
        • Night Mode
        • Room Calibration
        • Personal
        • Vocal Boost
        Headphone Features
        Dolby Atmos for Headphone
        Sound Engine
        IntelliSound
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A)

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • HLG
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        2206259
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        50  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        80  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD
        Panel technology used.
        QLED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick Use Guide

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Black metal arch stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        756 mm  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 100 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        958 x 563 x 87 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        958 x 625 x 243 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1045 x 650 x 133 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        6.76 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        7.08 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.8 kg

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
