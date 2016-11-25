Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
48PFH4100/88
Full HD Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4100 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound and all the features you need, such as handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.
121 cm (48")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/C
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That's why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.
For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created the Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favourite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.
3.5
of 5
68
Reviews
SirPatrick
25/11/2016
United Kingdom
Best Performances/Price
Very good tv set in the range and after I updated the software is even better ! I highly recommend it for those who want good Sound and Clear image (not those extravagant fancy internet TVs who can be used to broke your privacy)! Good job Phillips !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 48PFH4100 Full HD Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 48PFH4100 Full HD Slim LED TV
Gek alone
05/03/2020
Italia
eccezionale
economica rapida e potente. design minimale tanti ingressi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 TV LED sottile Full HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 TV LED sottile Full HD
nicoo7
15/06/2016
France
Parfait
Je recommande ce produit pour les personnes qui chercher une télé simple, belle , est une qualité d'image magnifique. le 1080p est incroyable le son est bon malgré une télé simple bon ca vaut pas un home-cinéma mais ca va encore et que dire de plus elle est parfaite .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 Téléviseur LED plat Full HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 Téléviseur LED plat Full HD
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.