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Discontinued

4000 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

48PFH4100/88

3.5

| (68) Reviews

Full HD Slim LED TV

The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4100 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound and all the features you need, such as handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.

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TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Slim LED TV

  • 121 cm (48")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/C

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Open stand design creates a light, floating effect

A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That's why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open stand to integrate beautifully with your décor.

Digital Crystal Clear: precision you'll want to share

For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created the Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favourite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

68

Reviews

25/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Performances/Price

Very good tv set in the range and after I updated the software is even better ! I highly recommend it for those who want good Sound and Clear image (not those extravagant fancy internet TVs who can be used to broke your privacy)! Good job Phillips !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 48PFH4100 Full HD Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 48PFH4100 Full HD Slim LED TV

05/03/2020

Italia

Italia

eccezionale

economica rapida e potente. design minimale tanti ingressi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 TV LED sottile Full HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 TV LED sottile Full HD

15/06/2016

France

France

Parfait

Je recommande ce produit pour les personnes qui chercher une télé simple, belle , est une qualité d'image magnifique. le 1080p est incroyable le son est bon malgré une télé simple bon ca vaut pas un home-cinéma mais ca va encore et que dire de plus elle est parfaite .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 Téléviseur LED plat Full HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 32PFH4100 Téléviseur LED plat Full HD

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.