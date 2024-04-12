Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Troubleshooting and support

    The Xtra
    4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    Model number

    55PML9009/12

    View product specifications
    55PML9009/12 The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV NEW
    On this page

    Register your product

     

    • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
    • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
    • Get easy access to product support

    Register now

    Manuals and Documentation

    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions
    Customer Service

    How can we assist you?

    Find service centre
    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.