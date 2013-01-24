Home
    85122VIS1
    • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Xenon Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

      85122VIS1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too! See all benefits

      Xenon Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!

      Xenon Vision Xenon car headlight bulb

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burned-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and it's economical too!

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Ideal for replacement

        • Type of lamp: D2S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V, 35 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Replace one by one

        Thanks to its single lamp replacement technology Xenon Vision allows you to change your bulbs one by one while matching the colour temperature of the unchanged lamp. It is the most economical choice for lamp replacement.

        Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

        Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burnt-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the colour temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks, such as a drop of cold water touching the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
           8727900364927 
          EAN1
           8727900364910 
          Packaging type
          S1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 2500 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          3300 ±300  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 4300 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85122VIS1
          Ordering code
          36491033

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.203  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          D2S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D2S Vision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon Vision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          P32d-2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Gross weight per piece
          101.5  g
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          17.94  g
          Width
          6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Ideal for replacement

