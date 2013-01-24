Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a colour temperature of 4800 K, this headlamp produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.