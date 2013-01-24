Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Xenon WhiteVision gen2

    Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415WHV2S1
    • Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness Pure and bright white light defeats darkness
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      85415WHV2S1

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 Xenon car headlight bulb

      Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 lamps create an intense white look for your car and produce brighter, more uniform white light on the road. The perfect choice for xenon headlights to match the look of LED lights. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Xenon WhiteVision gen2

        Xenon WhiteVision gen2

        Xenon car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Pure and bright white light defeats darkness

        Intense whiter light improves driver concentration

        • Type of lamp: D1S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V, 35 W

        Ultimate white effect to match other LEDs on your car

        Philips Xenon WhiteVision gen2 headlight lamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights - similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision gen2 is the ultimate upgrade for your xenon headlights.

        Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

        With a colour temperature of up to 5000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Instead of straining to see the road ahead, you’ll enjoy a safer, more exciting drive. With Philips automotive lighting, driving at night shall no longer limit you.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        It is vital to be able to quickly spot and identify road markings and signs when driving in the dark. With the Xenon WhiteVision bulbs you get an intense, uniform white light. With a high colour temperature, the headlights provide stronger contrast and better reflections from objects and signs. And you'll enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience. The fact is many road traffic accidents are caused by overtired drivers losing concentration. This whiter light helps you maintain concentration and stay alert when driving at night.

        More powerful light beam for enhanced vision

        This powerful white headlamp provides you with more intense light. Philips WhiteVision gen2 features a high-performing light, providing up to 120% more vision compared with the legal minimum standard. The enhanced light improves your vision for greater control of your vehicle.

        Intense white light, 100% road legal

        Although brighter lights help you see better, if they dazzle oncoming drivers it makes the road less safe for you. The ECE-certified Xenon WhiteVision gen2 provides road-legal intense white light, with a headlight bulb colour that's harmonised with LED lights. The resulting light offers excellent visibility for safer driving, without irritating other drivers.

        Philips is a favoured choice of all major car manufacturers

        Philips is renowned for technologically advanced automotive lighting, introducing innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. One in every two cars in Europe, and one in every three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lights, making it a favoured choice for all major car manufacturers.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Able to withstand severe thermal shock, Philips UV-Quartz glass car bulbs allow more pressure inside the bulb, which can then produce a more powerful light to improve driving visibility. This, combined with a special anti-UV coating technology to protect the headlights from harmful ultraviolet radiation, means you can be sure these bulbs are built to last.

        Available in most popular bulb types: D1S, D2S, D2R and D3S

        To find out which Xenon WhiteVision gen2 car lights fit your car, please go to www.philips.com/automotive

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900360721
          EAN3
          8727900377248
          Packaging type
          S1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          2500h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          3300 ±350  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 5000 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85415WHV2S1
          Ordering code
          36072133

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.307  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          D1S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon WhiteVision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Designation
          D1S WhiteVision

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          153.5  g
          Height
          13.7  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Width
          6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Enjoy your passion

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products