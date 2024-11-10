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  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

Discontinued

X-tremeVision G-force10 G vibration resistance

9005XVGB1

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Enjoy performance taken to new extremes
Philips X-tremeVision G-force HB3 car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and superior beam length. See further, react faster and drive safer.
See all benefits

Up to 130% brighter light

Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

  • Type of lamp: HB3

  • 12 V, 60 W

  • 10 G vibration resistant tested

  • Up to 130% more brightness

  • Number of bulbs: 1

See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights represent a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light of up to 3450 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light, so you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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