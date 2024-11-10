2 year warranty
Discontinued
9005XVGB1
Type of lamp: HB3
12 V, 60 W
10 G vibration resistant tested
Up to 130% more brightness
Number of bulbs: 1
Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.
With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights represent a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.
The bright white light of up to 3450 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light, so you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb