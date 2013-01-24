Home
    Standard

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    9145C1
    Feel safe, drive safe
      -{discount-value}

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      9145C1

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Standard Conventional Interior and Signalling

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our headlight bulbs are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Philips standard bulbs

        • Type of lamp: H10
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 45 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: numberplate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signalling, front parking lights.

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          45  W

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8711559529745
          EAN3
          8727900370737
          Packaging type
          C1

        • Product description

          Application
          • Daytime running light
          • Front fog
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Standard
          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H10
          Designation
          9145C1
          Base
          PY20d

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.313  kg
          Height
          7.8  cm
          Length
          23.8  cm
          Width
          9.3  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          26.8  g
          Height
          7.6  cm
          Length
          4.55  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Net weight per piece
          19.8  g
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Width
          4.55  cm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9145C1
          Ordering code
          52974530

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Standard
          Product highlight
          Philips standard bulbs

