  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Soda maker

    ADD4902BK/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Sparkle up your life! Sparkle up your life! Sparkle up your life!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Soda maker

      ADD4902BK/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Soda maker

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Soda maker

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Soda makers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Soda maker

        Soda maker

        Total:

        Sparkle up your life!

        • BPA-free PET bottle
        • No electricity required

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

        Reduces single-use plastic bottles

        One carbonating cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.

        Safety guaranteed with the built-in safety relief valve

        When the machine is operating, the safety relief valve releases the pressure inside the bottle automatically. The buzzing sound also indicates the sparkling water is ready to be enjoyed.

        BPA-free material

        BPA-free material.

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

        Customise your drinks by controlling carbonation level

        Customise the carbonation levels based on your personal preference. Simply repeat the carbonation process to have more tongue-tingling bubbles!

        Carbonate sparkling water anytime, anywhere

        The soda maker requires no electricity to operate, so you can get fresh sparkling water anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is press the button and then enjoy.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Colour
          Matte black
          Control
          Mechanical button
          Electricity
          No electricity required
          Housing materials
          Plastics
          Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
          239.5 * 124.5 * 423.5  mm

        • Bottle specifications

          Bottle connection
          Twist
          Bottle material
          BPA-free PET
          Bottle capacity
          1 l

        • Cylinder specifications

          Cylinder included
          Yes
          Capacity
          425 g
          Compatibility
          Yes
          The Philips CO2 cylinder is also compatible with SodaStream**, Aarke** and many other carbonated water makers.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 425 g CO2 cylinder for up to 60 L of sparkling water depending on the level of carbonation

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.