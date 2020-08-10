  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    GoZero

    Soda maker carbonating bottle

    ADD912/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For a sparkling life! For a sparkling life! For a sparkling life!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

      ADD912/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      For a sparkling life!

      Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. See all benefits

      GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

      For a sparkling life!

      Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. See all benefits

      For a sparkling life!

      Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. See all benefits

      GoZero Soda maker carbonating bottle

      For a sparkling life!

      Indulge yourself with refreshing sparkling water whenever you want with the Philips GoZero soda maker. It only requires 3 simple steps: fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Soda makers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        GoZero

        GoZero

        Soda maker carbonating bottle

        Total:

        For a sparkling life!

        • BPA-free PET bottle

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home

        3 easy steps to make fresh sparkling water at home: fill, twist and press!

        BPA-free material

        BPA-free material.

        Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904, ADD4905

        Compatible with Philips ADD4901, ADD4902, ADD4904 and ADD4905 soda maker.

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

        Reduces single-use plastic waste

        One CO2 cylinder makes up to 60 litres of delicious sparkling water, replacing 120 single-use plastic bottles.*

        Technical Specifications

        • Main features

          Quantity
          1
          Product dimensions
          82.7*82.7*290.2 mm

        • Bottle specifications

          Bottle connection
          Twist
          Bottle material
          • BPA-free PET
          • Stainless steel
          Bottle capacity
          1 l

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.