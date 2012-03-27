2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS111/12
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
3.0
of 5
109
Reviews
Sadra
27/03/2012
United Kingdom
Finally a nice docking speaker for Android
There are so many docking stations for iphone, but for anyone who prefers to use an android smart phones the options are limited, but thanks to Philips now I can listen to my music, charge my Android phone and have a clock radio next to my bed all in this lovely device. It looks cool and stylish, the sound is superb and really easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Roelvdw
12/05/2017
Nederland
Super apparaat.
Jammer dat ik de adapter nergens meer kan vinden. Ook op internet is er geen nieuwe te vinden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Jojo66
07/12/2013
Nederland
Prima geluid uit een compact leuk design
Voldoende geluidsproductie om een slaapkamer te vullen met mooi, diep geluid. Enige nadeel is de werking van de app. Ik kan er niet achter komen waar ik Philips Songbird kan downloaden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®