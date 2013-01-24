Home
      Bluetooth

      Free your music and charge your Android phone

      Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android-powered phone, and auto-synchronises its clock with your device. Songbird is included so you can sync music between your phone and PC.

        • for Android
        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

        The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        Discover, share music and more features via DockStudio app

        The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

        Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

        Songbird to discover, play and sync music between your PC and Android

        Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media shops, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

        Listen to all your favourite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android-powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

        Auto clock synchronisation with Android powered phone

        Simply connect your Android powered phone, and the docking speaker will automatically synchronise its clock's time with your phone's.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Android device compatibility

          Android version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Bluetooth version 2.1 or above
          Yes
          Micro USB
          Yes
          Check out
          www.philips.com/FlexiDock for more details and the latest compatibility information

        • DockStudio App for Android

          App name
          DockStudio, Free download from Android Market
          Compatibility
          Philips docking speaker for Android
          Music playback
          Songbird Android App
          Bluetooth connection
          between Android phone and docking speaker. Fully automatic connection when docked
          Internet radio
          TuneIn with over 7000 stations
          Clock
          • Analogue display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photos

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Charging Android phone

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodymium magnet system
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          171 x 67 x 171 mm
          Weight
          0.75  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.03  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

