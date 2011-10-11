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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Docking speaker with Bluetooth
Discontinued
Support
AS111/12
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Firmwarehistory
Firmwareinstructions
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (7)
How to solve issues with my Philips DockStudio app?
Can I answer a call while my phone is docked in Philips dock?
Can I stream music via Philips dock if my phone is not docked?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?