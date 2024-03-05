Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Effectively softens water Effectively softens water Effectively softens water
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Ion Exchange Resin Filter

      AUT820/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Effectively softens water

      Effectively softens water and prevents limescale build-up

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Filter

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Philips
      - {discount-value}

      Philips

      Ion Exchange Resin Filter

      total

      recurring payment

      Effectively softens water

      • Microfiltration
      • Ion Exchange Resin Filter
      • Ambient
      • Remineralisation

      QuickTwist filter replacement

      Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up

      It delivers silky softened water to the outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.

      Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

      Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Filter lifetime
        Up to 24 months
        Heavy metal reduction
        Yes
        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticide reduction
        Yes
        Drain ratio
        65% (2:1)
        Filtration mode
        Purified water only
        Water hardness reduction
        yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filtration precision
        Down to 0.01 micron
        Stage of filtration
        3 stage

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        5-38°C  °C
        Input water pressure
        0.1-0.4 MPa  Bar

      • Country of origin

        Filter
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.