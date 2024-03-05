Philips Ion Exchange Resin Filter
Effectively softens water
Effectively softens water and prevents limescale build-up See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Philips
Ion Exchange Resin Filter
Effectively softens water
- Microfiltration
- Ion Exchange Resin Filter
- Ambient
- Remineralisation
QuickTwist filter replacement
Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up
It delivers silky softened water to the outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.
Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance
Long lifetime: the carbon filter lasts for up to 24 months, while the resin filters last for up to 12 months
Technical Specifications
-
Filtration performance
- Filter lifetime
-
Up to 24 months
- Heavy metal reduction
-
Yes
- Chlorine reduction
-
Yes
- Pesticide reduction
-
Yes
- Drain ratio
-
65% (2:1)
- Filtration mode
-
Purified water only
- Water hardness reduction
-
yes
-
Filter specifications
- Filtration precision
-
Down to 0.01 micron
- Stage of filtration
-
3 stage
-
Input water conditions
- Input water temperature
-
5-38°C
°C
- Input water pressure
-
0.1-0.4 MPa
Bar
-
Country of origin
- Filter
-
China
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.