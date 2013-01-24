Home
      All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

      Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play.

      Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play.

      All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

      Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play. See all benefits

      Connecting to your Hi-Fi system, the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi link delivers your entire cloud music collection and Internet radio stations to your living room. Use your Android or Apple portable device to browse and play. See all benefits

        All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

        Obsessed with sound

        • Turn your hi-fi into a wireless system
        • Digital out and analogue out/in
        Ultimate convenience through easy setup

        Ultimate convenience through easy setup

        Ultimate convenience through easy set up. Simplified installation - Plug and Play product

        AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

        AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

        Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.

        Easily connect to your home stereo to enjoy music wirelessly

        Easily connect to your home stereo to enjoy music wirelessly

        Easily connect the Wireless Hi-Fi System to your own Hi-Fi or home theatre system and stream music from your computer, mobile device or the Internet.

        Enjoy a universe of online music services

        Enjoy a universe of online music services

        Getting a subscription to online music services is one of the best ways to get your hands on a variety of music, including the latest releases. You can also access music anytime, anywhere, as long as there is an Internet connection. With the Philips Wireless Hi-Fi, you don't even need to turn on your computer to enjoy the online music service.

        Enjoy thousands of free Internet radio stations

        Enjoy thousands of free Internet radio stations

        Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Tune in to over 30,000+ Internet radio stations and expand your music enjoyment options.

        Multiple connection options to play music from other players

        Multiple connection options to play music from other players

        Line-in connection allows you to enjoy your music from other devices on the Wireless Hi-Fi System. Simply connect your MP3, CD or DVD player to the System via the line-out port.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Volume Control
          up/down

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • non DRM AAC (m4A)
          • eAAC+
          • FLAC
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          Music Streaming
          • Internet Radio
          • Music Services
          • PC/MAC
          Sample frequencies
          8-48 kHz (MP3)

        • Connectivity

          Wireless connections
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 n)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
          Wireless Universal Plug and Play
          UPnP client
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
          Encryption/security
          • WEP 128 bit
          • WEP 64 bit
          • WPA
          • WPS-PBC
          • WPS-PIN
          • WPA2
          Audio Connections
          • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
          • Analogue Audio Out (L/R)
          • Coaxial Digital Audio Out
          • Optical digital audio output

        • Convenience

          Internet Radio preset keys
          Yes

        • Smartphone/Tablet App

          App name
          AirStudio+ Lite, Free download from Apple App store/Google Play

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Danish, Russian, Polish (available online)
          Warranty Card
          Warranty Card
          AC/DC Adapter
          110-240V
          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          140 x 140 x 40 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          261 x 182 x 84 mm
          Gross weight
          1.4  lb
          Net weight
          1  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

            • Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.