    Filter cartridge

    AWP175/10
    Clean water for a refreshing shower
      Filter cartridge

      AWP175/10
      Clean water for a refreshing shower

      NSF-certified filter media gives you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities.

      Clean water for a refreshing shower

      NSF-certified filter media gives you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities.

        Clean water for a refreshing shower

        Remove chlorine and impurities

        NSF-certified KDF to remove chlorine and impurities

        The filter is made of NSF-certified KDF, which can remove residual chlorine and impurities such as rust and sediments, so that you can enjoy a comfortable and refreshing shower with clean water.

        High water flow for an enjoyable shower experience

        Dense and smooth water flow of 8 L per minute for an enjoyable shower experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Compatible model
          AWP1775

        • Filter specifications

          Main filter media
          KDF
          Filtration capacity
          50,000 L

        • Purification system

          Chlorine removal
          Yes

        • Input water conditions

          Input water quality
          Mains tap water
          Input water pressure
          0.15-0.4 MPa  Bar
          Input water temperature
          5-60  °C

        • Country of origin

          Filter
          China

