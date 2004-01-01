Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ102B/12
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ102B/12

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

        CD Soundmachine

        • Black
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Line-in connection for your portable music playback

        MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favourite music from your portable MP3 player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker grille finishing
          metal
          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          2  kg
          Main unit depth
          245  mm
          Main unit height
          123  mm
          Weight
          1.6  kg
          Main unit width
          262  mm
          Packaging height
          155  mm
          Packaging width
          284  mm
          Packaging depth
          264  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

