2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Silver
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
michael
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Brilliance at hand
The sound from this product is 2nd to none,all the controls have been designed to work with ease.This product has been designed so it is easy to move from room to room .A brilliant product even to use ouside,thank you Philips. M.Stewart
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine
debbie
06/04/2010
United Kingdom
Good for audio books
Bought this for use by elderly relation with hand mobility problems. It works very well for audio books - and if the book is recorded in chapters, which equate to tracks on a music cd, then the forward and find a track button means it is easy to restart the cd at the next chapter. Not too big and easy to use. Only slight drawback no input for headphones but otherwise would recommend for value for money and overall service from Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD Soundmachine
Marga1506
23/06/2013
Nederland
Een zeer goed product voor de prijs!
Goede kwaliteit en prijs verhouding! Een product waar ik zeer tevreden over ben!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102S CD-soundmachine