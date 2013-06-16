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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AZ105S/05
Programme your favourite music
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Silver
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
0
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Baas1976
16/06/2013
Nederland
Makkelijk in gebruik
De radio is zeer prettig in gebruik ook mijn dochter (7jaar) kan er goed mee overweg de radio wordt gebruikt op haar kamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S CD-soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S CD-soundmachine
sunny8071
09/09/2014
Deutschland
Preisleistung TOP!
Ich habe den CD Player/Radio für meinen Sohn gekauft und bin von der Qualität begeistert. Der Sound ist toll und die Bedienung einfach. Ich kann das Produkt nur weiterempfehlen!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S CD-Soundmachine
Jiovanni
27/10/2014
Italia
Prodotto di buona funzionalità
Prodotto dalla buona funzionalità e semplicità. Audio non estremamente forte e chiaro comunque di buona qualità. Comandi facili e intuitivi.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S Stereo CD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ105S Stereo CD