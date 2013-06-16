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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ105S/05

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Programme your favourite music

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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Programme your favourite music

  • Silver

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

4
1

16/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Makkelijk in gebruik

De radio is zeer prettig in gebruik ook mijn dochter (7jaar) kan er goed mee overweg de radio wordt gebruikt op haar kamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S CD-soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S CD-soundmachine

09/09/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Preisleistung TOP!

Ich habe den CD Player/Radio für meinen Sohn gekauft und bin von der Qualität begeistert. Der Sound ist toll und die Bedienung einfach. Ich kann das Produkt nur weiterempfehlen!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S CD-Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S CD-Soundmachine

27/10/2014

Italia

Italia

Prodotto di buona funzionalità

Prodotto dalla buona funzionalità e semplicità. Audio non estremamente forte e chiaro comunque di buona qualità. Comandi facili e intuitivi.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S Stereo CD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ105S Stereo CD

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