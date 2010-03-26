Search terms

    AZ1137/12
      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite MP3 music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite MP3 music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • Lifestyle design
        • MP3-CD
        • Black silver
        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

        Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

        CD-ReWritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-ReWritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and re-written multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker grille finishing
          metal
          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme
          Playback media
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • WMA-CD

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          3
          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          multi-lingual
          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5-mm stereo line-in cable
          • power cord
          Warranty
          Worldwide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          2.4  kg
          Main unit depth
          236  mm
          Main unit height
          122  mm
          Weight
          1.9  kg
          Main unit width
          341  mm
          Packaging height
          262  mm
          Packaging width
          371  mm
          Packaging depth
          139  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC power cord
        • Flat pin adapter
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

