    Enjoy your music wherever you go
      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      Enjoy music on the go. Stylish, portable and designed for ease of use, this Philips CD soundmachine's cool simplicity lets you enjoy your music wherever you are. Let great style and great sound bring the groove to your every move

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy your music wherever you go

        • Pink
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 1 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          2.5"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Connectivity

          3.5 mm stereo line in
          (MP3 Link)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          220 V - 240 V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          139  mm
          Product depth
          264  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.1  kg
          Packaging Height
          284  mm
          Packaging Width
          324  mm
          Weight
          1.7  kg
          Product width
          297  mm
          Product height
          112  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Loader Type
          Top
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

