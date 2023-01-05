Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ215S/12
    • Enjoy your music wherever you go
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ215S/12
      • Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW
      • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
      • 20-track CD programmable
      • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
      • Audio-in for easy portable music playback
        • Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW
        • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
        • 20-track CD programmable
        • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
        • Audio-in for easy portable music playback
        +

          CD Soundmachine

          This product is currently out of stock
          • Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW
          • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment
          • 20-track CD programmable
          • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
          • Audio-in for easy portable music playback
            Enjoy your music wherever you go

            You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
            Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

            Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

            Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

            The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

            Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

            Audio-in for easy portable music playback

            Audio-in for easy portable music playback

            Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

            3 W RMS total output power

            3 W RMS total output power

            This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

            20-track CD programmable

            The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

            Technical Specifications

            • Audio playback

              Playback media
              • CD
              • CD-R
              • CD-RW
              Disc playback modes
              • fast forward/reverse
              • next/previous track search
              • repeat/shuffle/programme

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner bands
              FM
              Antenna
              FM antenna
              Auto digital tuning
              Yes

            • Sound

              Volume control
              up/down
              Sound system
              stereo
              Sound enhancement
              Dynamic Bass Boost
              Maximum output power (RMS)
              3 W

            • Loudspeakers

              No. of built-in speakers
              2
              Speaker grille finishing
              metal

            • Connectivity

              Audio in (3.5 mm)
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Loader type
              top

            • Power

              Power type
              AC or battery input
              Battery type
              C size (LR14)
              Battery voltage
              1.5  V
              Number of batteries
              6

            • Design

              Colour
              Silver

            • Accessories

              Cables/Connection
              power cord
              Warranty
              Warranty leaflet
              Others
              User Manual

            • Dimensions

              Product dimensions (WxDxH)
              252 x 232 x 124  mm
              Product weight
              1  kg
              Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
              280 x 260 x 160 mm
              Weight incl. Packaging
              1.6  kg

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC power cord
            • User manual
            • Warranty certificate

