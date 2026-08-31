Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AZ5737/98
Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, photos and music
You can now enjoy your favourite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one DVD Soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 4" full-range speakers.
DVD
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture than a VCD, because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
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