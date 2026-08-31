ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ5737/98

Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, photos and music

You can now enjoy your favourite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one DVD Soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 4" full-range speakers.

See all benefits

Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, photos and music

  • DVD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture than a VCD, because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

4" full-range speakers for powerful sound

CD to tape synchro-start recording

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.