    AZB500B/12
      Bring big sound out with you for music on the go with this portable stereo system equipped with DAB, FM radio and multi-type CD playback See all benefits

        • DAB
        • CD
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        DAB+, DAB and FM for full radio experience

        DAB+/DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ or DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

        Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD programmable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favourite tracks in the order you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 X 1W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          3.5 mm stereo line in
          (AUDIO IN)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • Station Name
          Antenna type
          Telescopic
          DAB/DAB+
          • Info display
          • Menu
          • Smart scan

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          220 V - 240 V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Yes
          Power cord
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          158  mm
          Product depth
          133  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.4  kg
          Packaging Height
          275  mm
          Packaging Width
          326  mm
          Weight
          2  kg
          Product width
          300  mm
          Product height
          240  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Loader Type
          Top
          Programmable Tracks
          20

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

