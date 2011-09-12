Search terms

    SafeRide

    Saferide

    BF48L20BBLXM
    • Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe
      SafeRide Saferide

      BF48L20BBLXM

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design.

      SafeRide Saferide

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

      SafeRide Saferide

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 80 battery-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

        SafeRide

        SafeRide

        Saferide

        Feel safe, ride safe

        High performance battery front Bikelight

        • 80 LUX
        Powered by 2 new generation High-Power LUXEON LEDs (80 LUX*)

        Powered by 2 new generation High-Power LUXEON LEDs (80 LUX*)

        Powered by 2 new generation High-Power LUXEON LEDs (80 LUX*)

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres road illumination

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres road illumination

        Motorcycle performance: up to 60 metres homogeneous road illumination

        Glare free beam

        Glare free beam

        Foreground illumination

        Foreground illumination

        Long life LED technology

        Long life LED technology

        220 lumen in the beam

        220 lumen in the beam

        Crystal white light (5500 K)

        Crystal white light (5500 K)

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Application
          • Day
          • Night
          Easy installation
          Yes
          Long life LED technology
          Yes
          USB charger
          Yes
          Waterproof aluminium housing
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

