      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD308/10

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

      3000 Series
      3000 Series

      Hair Dryer

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 1600 W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • 3 heat and speed settings
      1600 W of drying power

      1600 W of drying power

      This 1600 W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      The compact design with a foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Motor
        DC

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        3
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

