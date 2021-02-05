Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
      -{discount-value}

      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD351/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Hair Dryer

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 2100 W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Advanced ionic care
      • 6 heat and speed settings
      Powerful drying with 2100 W

      Powerful drying with 2100 W

      This 2100 W hair dryer creates powerful airflow for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Advanced ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This powerful ionic system generates up to 20 million ions* per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        DC

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • At the highest speed setting
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.