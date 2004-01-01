Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD500/00
    • Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage**
      -{discount-value}

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD500/00

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        5000 Series

        5000 Series

        Hair Dryer

        Total:

        Fast drying, with no heat damage**

        with ThermoShield technology

        • 2100 W
        • ThermoShield technology
        • 2 x ionic care*
        • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
        ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

        ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

        The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

        Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

        Fast drying, for professional results with 2100 W

        This 2100 W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes the drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

        2 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

        2 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

        This powerful ionic system generates up to 40 million ions per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine, so you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

        Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

        Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

        Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

        Cool Shot to set your style

        Cool Shot to set your style

        The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic technology
          2 x ions*
          ThermoShield technology
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Nozzle
          14 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Wattage
          2100 W
          Motor
          DC
          Colour/Finish
          White and Metallic

        • Service

          2 year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        • Features

          Heat/Speed settings
          6
          Cool Shot
          Yes

        • Features

          Storage hook
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
              • * ThermoShield setting
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off**

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              * This field is mandatory
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.