    5000 Series

    Hair Dryer

    BHD510/00
    • Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage** Fast drying, with no heat damage**
      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD510/00
      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level. See all benefits

        Hair Dryer

        Fast drying, with no heat damage**

        with ThermoShield technology

        • 2300 W
        • ThermoShield technology
        • 4 x ionic care*
        • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
        ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

        The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

        20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

        A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.

        A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

        This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

        4 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

        This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, resulting in frizz-free, shiny hair.

        Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

        Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

        Cool Shot to set your style

        The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Attachments

          Nozzle
          11 mm
          Volume diffuser
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Wattage
          2300  W
          Motor
          DC
          Colour/Finish
          Blue and Metallic

        • Features

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Heat/Speed settings
          6
          Cool Shot
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          4 x ion technology
          *
          ThermoShield technology
          Yes

              • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
              • * ThermoShield setting
              • * * vs. basic dryer
              • * * * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting
