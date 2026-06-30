2 year warranty
2300 W
ThermoShield technology
4 x ionic care*
3 heat and 2 speed settings
The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.
A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.
This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.
4.6
of 5
866
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Rosalieeeeee
30/06/2026
Nederland
Droogt snel en minder pluis!
Ik schrijf nooit reviews maar deze is echt heel fijn!!! Droogt heel snel en mijn haar is veel minder pluizig dan bij andere fohns! Echt een aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
Date of Use 2026-06-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
Date of Use 2026-06-30
W.C.
18/10/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
geweldig
prima apparaat werkt naar wens, leuke kleur is mooi meegenomen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
Oguz B
13/10/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Hallo, de föhn is echt geweldig, mijn vrouw en dochter gebruiken hem, ze zeiden allebei dat ze er erg tevreden over zijn
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn
vs. BHD350 in the top setting
ThermoShield setting
* vs. basic dryer
* * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting