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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**
  • Fast drying, with no heat damage**

5000 SeriesHair Dryer

BHD510/03

4.6
| (866) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
Fast drying, with no heat damage**
ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.
See all benefits

with ThermoShield technology

Fast drying, with no heat damage**

  • 2300 W

  • ThermoShield technology

  • 4 x ionic care*

  • 3 heat and 2 speed settings

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.

A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

866

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

30/06/2026

Nederland

Nederland

Droogt snel en minder pluis!

Ik schrijf nooit reviews maar deze is echt heel fijn!!! Droogt heel snel en mijn haar is veel minder pluizig dan bij andere fohns! Echt een aanrader

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

Date of Use 2026-06-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

Date of Use 2026-06-30

18/10/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

geweldig

prima apparaat werkt naar wens, leuke kleur is mooi meegenomen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

13/10/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Hallo, de föhn is echt geweldig, mijn vrouw en dochter gebruiken hem, ze zeiden allebei dat ze er erg tevreden over zijn

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

This review was made for 5000 Series BHD510/20 Föhn

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. BHD350 in the top setting

  2. ThermoShield setting

  3. * vs. basic dryer

  4. * * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting