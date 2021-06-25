Search terms

      5000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD530/20

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      ThermoShield technology gives you ultimate protection from heat damage, by actively controlling the air temperature of the dryer to an optimum level.

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Hair Dryer

      Fast drying, with no heat damage**

      with ThermoShield technology

      • 2300 W
      • ThermoShield technology
      • Mineral ionic and 8 x ionic care*
      • 3 heat and 2 speed settings
      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Precise control with 6 heat and speed settings

      Easily pick the combination of heat and speed that works best for your hair and style. Six different settings ensure precise control for tailored styling.

      Ultra-slim nozzle for salon-like styling

      Ultra-slim nozzle for salon-like styling

      Powerful airflow is focused through the ultra-slim opening, guiding the air to create more precise and salon-like styling.

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      A powerful motor creates air speeds of up to 110 km/h****

      This hair dryer's high-performance motor has been developed for the professional market. It generates an air speed of up to 110 km/h****, for fast drying and impressive styling.

      20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

      20%*** faster drying, with a powerful 2300 W airflow

      A more powerful airflow of 2300 W makes drying 20%** faster while still protecting your hair.

      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      ThermoShield technology, for ultimate heat protection

      The overheat detect sensor actively optimises and controls the air temperature, protecting your hair from damage** caused by overheating. Enjoy a stress-free drying experience with ThermoShield technology.

      Reduces UV damage*****, for smoother hair

      Reduces UV damage*****, for smoother hair

      Mineral ions reduce surface damage***** which can be caused by UV rays, making your hair smoother and more versatile.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The 11 mm opening of the styling nozzle focuses the flow of air for precision styling in specific areas. The ideal attachment for brushing while drying and styling.

      Adds volume and maximises thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      Adds volume and maximises thickness, curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser's fine textured pins will add volume, maximise thickness and bounce and help to shape curls.

      8 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      8 x ionic care* for shiny, frizz-free hair

      This ultra-powerful ionic system emits up to 80 million ions per drying session, creating frizz-free, shiny hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        9 mm and 11 mm
        Volume diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2300  W
        Motor
        DC
        Colour/Finish
        Pearl Peach

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Cool Shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic technology
        8 x ions*
        ThermoShield technology
        Yes
        Mineral ionic care
        Yes

      Reviews

      • vs. BHD350 in the top setting
      • * ThermoShield setting
      • * * vs. basic dryer
      • * * * Tested in a Philips lab with the nozzle in the top setting
      • * * * * Mineral Ionic after 6 months UV exposure
