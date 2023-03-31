Search terms

      Hair Dryer 7000 Series

      BHD723/10

      20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********.

      Enjoy fast professional results with the Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer. ThermoShield Advanced Technology actively reads and controls the dryer's air temperature to protect your hair from heat damage*********.

      With ThermoShield Advanced Technology

      • ThermoShield Advanced
      • Water ion, mineral ion, 8 x ions
      • 60%********* hair shine boost
      • 4-minute fast drying
      • Dry 20%** faster than a 2300 W dryer
      ThermoShield Advanced protects your hair from overheating

      Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy a 25% more consistent drying temperature in any environment*********.

      Powerful airflow for 30% faster drying****

      Our innovative fan blades and specially designed heater work magic to dry your hair in just 4 minutes****.

      Water ions bring moisture to your hair

      Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ioniser.

      Mineral ions protect against UV rays*****

      Keep your hair smooth and versatile. Mineral ion technology protects your hair against surface damage that can be caused by UV rays*****.

      Ionic care system with 8 x more ions******

      Ions intensify your hair's shine for frizz-free, glossy styling. Our powerful ionic system generates up to 80 million ions each drying session******.

      Now 20% lighter for comfortable styling**

      The ergonomic design of the hair dryer is now 20% lighter, so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time**.

      Intelligent Hot and Cold Mode for up to 60% shinier hair*

      This intelligent feature provides a balance of hot and cold air that helps to boost hair's glossiness*. The technology detects your environment's temperature to provide ideal drying comfort the whole year round.

      Adjustable heat and fan speed for any hair and style

      Take control of your style with 4 heat settings and 2 fan speeds on the intuitive LED panel. Use the Cool Shot button for an intense burst to set your style, a must-have professional function for expert hair styling.

      22% less energy used for efficient styling********

      The hair dryer uses 22% less energy while delivering professional drying and styling results********.

      Dry hair 20% faster than a 2300 W hair dryer*

      The more efficient drying system improves airflow, air pressure and heat transfer so the dryer is lighter and more compact*. This 1800 W hair dryer outperforms a Philips 2300 W hair dryer.

      Magnetic styling nozzle attaches effortlessly

      Aim hot air right where you need it. The slim styling nozzle attaches magnetically, snapping perfectly into place for quick touch-ups and details.

      Volume diffuser with magnetic nozzle

      Style your curly hair effortlessly with our uniquely shaped diffuser. Enjoy stress-free use with our magnetic attachment nozzle that just makes sense.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        11 m
        Magnetic diffuser
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC
        Cable length
        1.8 m

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        8

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ion technology
        • 8 x ions
        • Water ion
        • Mineral ion

      • vs Philips S5000 2300W dryer
      • * vs Philips MoistureProtect HP8280
      • * * based on average 4 mins of dry time
      • * * * based on medium (40 cm)-length Caucasian hair in a lab environment, at the highest speed and heat settings. Actual result might vary.
      • * * * * Mineral ionic after 6 months of UV exposure
      • * * * * * vs HP8232/20 in the top setting
      • * * * * * * Philips MoistureProtect HP8280 in the highest setting
      • * * * * * * * ThermoShield Advanced setting
      • * * * * * * * * when using hot/cold mode vs naturally dried hair. Tested in a 3rd-party testing institute located in the USA.
