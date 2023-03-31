Search terms
BHD723/10
20% Faster*. Lighter**. Heat damage-free********.
Enjoy fast professional results with the Philips 7000 Series Hair Dryer. ThermoShield Advanced Technology actively reads and controls the dryer's air temperature to protect your hair from heat damage*********.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
7000 Series
Dual-sensor system continuously reads the temperature in your room and actively adjusts the drying temperature 24,000 times per session to protect your hair from overheating. Enjoy a 25% more consistent drying temperature in any environment*********.
Our innovative fan blades and specially designed heater work magic to dry your hair in just 4 minutes****.
Add moisture for soft, healthy-looking hair. Water ion technology generates over 1000 times more water content than without an ioniser.
Keep your hair smooth and versatile. Mineral ion technology protects your hair against surface damage that can be caused by UV rays*****.
Ions intensify your hair's shine for frizz-free, glossy styling. Our powerful ionic system generates up to 80 million ions each drying session******.
The ergonomic design of the hair dryer is now 20% lighter, so you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time**.
This intelligent feature provides a balance of hot and cold air that helps to boost hair's glossiness*. The technology detects your environment's temperature to provide ideal drying comfort the whole year round.
Take control of your style with 4 heat settings and 2 fan speeds on the intuitive LED panel. Use the Cool Shot button for an intense burst to set your style, a must-have professional function for expert hair styling.
The hair dryer uses 22% less energy while delivering professional drying and styling results********.
The more efficient drying system improves airflow, air pressure and heat transfer so the dryer is lighter and more compact*. This 1800 W hair dryer outperforms a Philips 2300 W hair dryer.
Aim hot air right where you need it. The slim styling nozzle attaches magnetically, snapping perfectly into place for quick touch-ups and details.
Style your curly hair effortlessly with our uniquely shaped diffuser. Enjoy stress-free use with our magnetic attachment nozzle that just makes sense.
Caring technologies
