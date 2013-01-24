Other items in the box
- AC/DC Adapter
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
One tap to play music in every room
The Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. It is splash-proof, so you can take it into the bathroom or kitchen or outdoors. Start off with one and add more to expand music to multiple rooms. Easy setup: no router, password or apps. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
wireless multiroom portable speaker
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music at the same time, in sync. Sharing music with each other is that easy.
Equipped with two 2" full-range drivers twinned with two opposing passive radiators, the Philips izzy BM6 delivers balanced sound with clarity.
Water-resistant design allows enjoyment in wet and rainy environments. Tested to stringent IPX4 standards, internal components are proven to be protected from exposure to the elements, allowing for music enjoyment indoors in the bathroom, kitchen or even outdoors whatever the weather.
Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, at parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.
